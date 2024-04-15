IPL 2024: Shivam Dube can control games, teams are scared to bowl spin against him, says Eric Simmons

'When he (Dube) comes on, they take the spinners off (and) they put the pacemen on. He has become more and more effective at that. But they didn't bowl spin again (in) the rest of the game because he was at the wicket,' Simmons told the media after Sunday's match.