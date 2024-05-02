IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Trent Boult is famous for his deceptive variations and can emerge as a game-changer with the ball.
Captain and all-rounder Pat Cummins is a nightmare for the opponents. His leadership skills make him a vital cog in the Sunrisers' lineup.
Sandeep Sharma is capable of turning matches in his team's favour with the ball. He has all the potential to deceive the batsmen with his quick pace and swing.
T Natarajan is a game-changer with the ball and is also capable of doing his team proud with his game.
RR's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a nightmare for batsmen with his sharp turn and accuracy. He can trouble batters and pick crucial wickets for RR in today's match.
(Published 02 May 2024, 06:31 IST)