IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Trent Boult and Pat Cummins to Yuzvendra Chahal, here we list five bowlers to keep an eye on in today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 06:31 IST

Trent Boult is famous for his deceptive variations and can emerge as a game-changer with the ball.

Credit: PTI Photo

Captain and all-rounder Pat Cummins is a nightmare for the opponents. His leadership skills make him a vital cog in the Sunrisers' lineup.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sandeep Sharma is capable of turning matches in his team's favour with the ball. He has all the potential to deceive the batsmen with his quick pace and swing.

Credit: PTI Photo

T Natarajan is a game-changer with the ball and is also capable of doing his team proud with his game.

Credit: PTI Photo

RR's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a nightmare for batsmen with his sharp turn and accuracy. He can trouble batters and pick crucial wickets for RR in today's match.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 02 May 2024, 06:31 IST)
