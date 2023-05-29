IPL Final: CSK vs GT match resumes after 2 hours delay

IPL final between CSK and GT resumes, Chennai to chase 171 in 15 overs

The final is believed to be Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's last match

DH Web Desk
  • May 29 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 00:19 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

IPL Finals between GT and CSK resumed at 12:10 am after rain put a stop to the match midway. Chennai Super Kings have been handed a revised target of 171 in 15 overs against holders Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Monday after a long delay due to rain.

The final is believed to be Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's last match as thousands of fans have returned to the world's biggest cricket stadium wearing the yellow jersey of the superstar.

More to follow...

Gujarat Titans
CST
GT
Sports News
Cricket
IPL

