IPL: PBKS opt to bowl against DC

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their must-win IPL match, here on Wednesday.
PBKS made two changes to their line-up bringing in Atharva Taide for Rishi Dhawan, while Kagiso Rabada replaced Sikandar Raza.
Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw returned for DC in place of injured Mitchell Marsh and Praveen Dubey.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh