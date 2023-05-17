IPL: PBKS opt to bowl against DC

The match is taking place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PTI
PTI, Dharamsala,
  • May 17 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 19:54 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their must-win IPL match, here on Wednesday.

PBKS made two changes to their line-up bringing in Atharva Taide for Rishi Dhawan, while Kagiso Rabada replaced Sikandar Raza.

Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw returned for DC in place of injured Mitchell Marsh and Praveen Dubey.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

