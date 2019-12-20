IPL to allow inter-team loans of capped players: Report

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League that is likely to begin at the end of March next year will allow inter-team loans of capped players, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The loan period for capped players - Indian and foreign - is expected to begin halfway into the season, said the report.

In a similar move, the IPL had allowed uncapped players to be loaned in a five-day window if the players had not played more than two matches in the season. However, no team made use of this option last year.

Teams might be more interested in football-style transfers of players this year since capped players are now available to be transferred on loan, said the report. A player needs to have played two matches at most by the halfway mark of the tournament as a prerequisite for him to qualify to be traded. Teams can trade players between themselves, payment for which would be made outside of the auction purse. The IPL would need to be informed about the transaction, the report said.