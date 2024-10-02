Home
Irani Cup: Sarfaraz smashes double ton, piles up pressure on Rest of India and K L Rahul

Sarfaraz (221 batting, 276 balls) became the first ever cricketer to score an Irani Cup double hundred for Mumbai, with the 42-time champions reaching 536 for 9 at the end of the second day.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 14:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketIrani CupRest of India

