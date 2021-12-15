Kohli Presser Live: Ex-skipper to clear air around 'rift' with Rohit, S Africa series

Former Indian skipper and star player Virat Kohli is expected to clear air around various issues clouding the team dynamics ahead of the all-important South Africa series. Media reports have claimed that Kohli has sought to sit out of the ODI matches against the South Africans. However, an official confirmation is awaited. On the sidelines, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's claim of an alleged rift between Rohit Sharma and Kohli has caused a massive uproar in the country's cricketing circle ahead of the crucial South Africa tour. Stay tuned for more updates.
Azharuddin questions timing of Kohli-Rohit's break, causes massive uproar
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's claim of alleged rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has caused a massive uproar in the country's cricketing circle ahead of the crucial South Africa tour.
Virat Kohli likely to miss South Africa ODI series: Report
India's star batter Virat Kohli may skip the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, according to a report.
While injured Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests in South Africa, the ODIs after that will see Kohli being unavailable for the Indian team.
It is learnt that Kohli has already informed the BCCI about his decision.
Virat Kohli has made no official request for break as of now: BCCI official
India Test captain Virat Kohli has not put in any formal request for a break from the ODI leg of the upcoming South Africa tour, a top BCCI official has asserted.
