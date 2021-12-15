Kohli Presser Live: Ex-skipper to clear air around 'rift' with Rohit, S Africa series

Former Indian skipper and star player Virat Kohli is expected to clear air around various issues clouding the team dynamics ahead of the all-important South Africa series. Media reports have claimed that Kohli has sought to sit out of the ODI matches against the South Africans. However, an official confirmation is awaited. On the sidelines, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's claim of an alleged rift between Rohit Sharma and Kohli has caused a massive uproar in the country's cricketing circle ahead of the crucial South Africa tour. Stay tuned for more updates.