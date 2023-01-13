KSCA defeating its own purpose

Long before the incumbent Karnataka government adopted the "beyond Bengaluru" policy to spread businesses across the state, Karnataka State Cricket Association, with similar intention, had taken the game to mofussil centres, having built four fully functional first-class grounds in various districts that very few associations can boast of.

Karnataka have been fortunate to get four Ranji Trophy matches at home, one more than they were originally scheduled to host this season. But the new dispensation at the Karnataka State Cricket Association, under president Raghuram Bhat, decided to hold all the matches in Bengaluru -- three at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and one at its Alur facilities, where the spectators are not allowed as there is no fencing around the playing arena and, therefore, a potential risk for the players.

Successive regimes under different sets of administrators over the years have spent nearly Rs 75 crore to improve infrastructure in Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Shivamogga. All these venues have well-equipped dressing rooms, quality outfields, seating for spectators and practice facilities that have been deemed fit enough to host even India A games, in which the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Cheteshwar Pujara, among others, have taken part.

Read | In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji Trophy matches

It was with this intent of popularising and developing the game that the previous administrators allotted Ranji Trophy and other first-class matches to tier-two and tier-three cities which certainly attract more crowds than you would ever see at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. That doesn't mean there are no takers for domestic cricket in Bengaluru, but the distance, traffic and matches on weekdays make it difficult for fans to turn up at the stadium. On the other hand, Ranji matches are the only chance for fans in smaller cities to witness some of the internationals in action. Imagine how thrilled they would be to see a Manish Pandey or a Mayank Agarwal crack a ton in front of them!

Bhat, a former India left-arm spinner, cited paucity of time as the reason for not hosting any game outside of Bengaluru. "We didn't have much time to prepare (venues in mofussil centres) as we took over the office at KSCA very late. We are hosting some junior cricket there, it's not like we are averse to holding matches outside of Bengaluru... Slowly, we will take the Ranji Trophy also there," he reasoned.

Bhat and his team were elected unopposed on November 9 and the ongoing Ranji Trophy season began on December 13, more than a month later. So, the excuse of lack of time doesn't cut ice. Even if they didn't have time to ensure smooth conduct of the first two matches, they certainly had all the time to take at least their final home game against Rajasthan, which was played at the Alur grounds, to a district venue of their choice.

Ranji Trophy and 'A' games are the only top-end fixtures smaller cities get to host, and if they are denied even these contests, then those venues will turn into white elephants, defeating the KSCA's avowed purpose of strengthening the roots of the game beyond the State capital.