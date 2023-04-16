MI opt to bowl against KKR, Rohit out with stomach bug

MI opt to bowl against KKR, Rohit out with stomach bug

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are currently in 9th place with only one win, while Nitish Rana's side are in 5th spot, having registered 2 wins in 4 matches

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a stomach bug.

MI have handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar while Duan Jansen also comes in for the five-time champions.

KKR are fielding an unchanged playing XI.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith.

 

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians

