Starc suffers back, rib niggle; joins injured Warner

Mitchell Starc suffers back and rib niggle, joins Warner in Australia's injury list

Starc, who struggled in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series, joined David Warner in the injury room

PTI
PTI, Canberra,
  • Dec 02 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 12:21 ist
Australia's Mitchell Starc. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is nursing a back and rib niggle, captain Aaron Finch revealed on Wednesday after the pacer was not named in the playing XI for the third and final ODI against India here.

Starc, who struggled in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series, joined David Warner in the injury room.

"Starcy has got a little bit of a back and a rib niggle. The medical staff think he will benefit from a few days off," Finch said at the toss.

In the first two ODIs in Sydney, Starc took just one wicket for 147 runs.

He conceded a whopping 20 runs, bowling four wides and a no ball, in the opening over in the first match.

Australia have already sealed the series after clinching the first two games in Sydney. The ODIs will be followed by three T20 Internationals starting Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mitchell Starc
Australia
Cricket
David Warner

What's Brewing

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 