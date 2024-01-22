Mohammed Shami to fly to London for medic consultation, pacer might need another month for full recovery

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami will reportedly fly to London seeking consultation with an expert for the ankle injury that he suffered during the ICC World Cup. He has been out of the game since the Indian team ended up as runners-up in the 2023 edition of the ODI-World Cup.

The recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award for his remarkable performance taking most number of wickets in the World Cup— Shami's recovery is being tracked by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Shami also remained away from the five match test series against England, as he had not recovered.

However, reports said that the NCA is satisfied with Shami recovery. The 2023 World Cup star bowler— Shami will be accompanied by the head of NCA's sports science department Nitin Patel, to London. Cricbuzz reported that Patel and Shami have been working together on the latter's recovery process at the academy.