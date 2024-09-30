Home
Mominul's century guides Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch on day four

Resuming their innings at 107 for three after no play was possible on day two and three out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh added 98 for the loss of three wickets in the opening session on day four.
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 06:46 IST

