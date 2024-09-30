Mominul's century guides Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch on day four

<p>Kanpur: Mominul Haque hit a fine century to guide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh-cricket-team">Bangladesh</a> to 205 for six in their first innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Monday.</p>.<p>Resuming their innings at 107 for three after no play was possible on day two and three out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh added 98 for the loss of three wickets in the opening session on day four.</p>.<p>Mominul led the fight for Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten on 102 off 176 balls while giving him company was Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6 not out).</p>.Good to get some overs under the belt at home as we would need to bowl a lot more in Australia: Bumrah.<p>For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Akash Deep (2/43) picked up two wickets apiece, while Japsrit Bumrah (1/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/46) claimed one each.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: </p><p>Bangladesh 1st Innings: 205 for 6 in 66 overs (Mominul Haque 102 not out; Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45).</p>