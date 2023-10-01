Muralitharan forsees crucial role for spinners in WC

For all the hardships Muttiah Muralitharan had to endure throughout his life, both on and off the cricket pitch, nothing could wipe away that infectious half-smile nestled between his groomed goatee.
He commands your attention with every syllable and does not shy away from using his wit to taper over seemingly drab questions.
A 50-over World Cup in the sub-continent immediately puts the spotlight on the participating nations' spinners. Speaking to DH before a promotional event for his biopic '800', Muralitharan sheds light on how versatile spinners are in ODIs.
"Spinners can be used anytime. They will have to adapt to the conditions and match situations, but they are the most important assets for a captain. They can be used both for getting wickets and slowing the run rate down," said Muralitharan on the sidelines of the event on Sunday.
The monsoon-disrupting El Nino winds have blown clear and venues across India may have to deal with downpours and high levels of humidity. This brings spinners face-to-face with their biggest foe, dew. Muralitharan is acutely aware of the challenges dew brings forth.
"Bowling second will be tough because of the dew. Once the ball is slippery, you cannot grip it and the ball slides. It is difficult to bowl with control and maintain your wicket-taking line and length."
Another factor that's making life difficult is the new regulations that cap the number of fielders outside the circle in the middle overs to four. Muralitharan believes that this has been deliberately done to favour batters and higher scores.
"Before, even if you went for runs in the powerplay, you could slow the rate a lot in the middle overs. They have changed the rules to favour the batsmen and make matches high scoring."
Sri Lanka's lead wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss out on the initial chunk of the World Cup because of a hamstring injury. Muralitharan feels that this is the right time for the young spinners to step up, rather than relying on part-timers.
"(Maheesh) Theekshana has bowled really well for a longer period, (Dunith) Wellalage has just come in. They will play a mighty role in this World Cup as spinners. Sri Lanka will miss Hasaranga as a wicket-taking spinner, but injuries happen and it's up to the youngsters to prove themselves.
"Specialist batsmen and bowlers have to play, with genuine all-rounders to balance the side. You can't expect bits and pieces players to perform on the biggest stage," Muralitharan adds.
Muralitharan is optimistic of a good show from Sri Lanka this time out. "They can certainly pack a surprise. They will be a good side and tough for anyone to beat. Depends on if they do well on the day."
When prompted to spill the beans about the culmination of 800 and the movie, Muralitharan had this to offer. "People will know the struggles we had to face in our life and about family, culture and events during the civil war which happened throughout my career. Getting there (to 800 Test wickets) was difficult and a roller coaster. But against all odds, I made it."