Muthusamy endures tough day

It was a punishing first day in the office for Senuran Muthusamy. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner and lower middle-order batsman endured a tough experience of how tough Test cricket can be in the sub-continent. With India’s Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in roaring form, the South Africans were taken to the cleaners as India raked up 202 for no loss in just 59.1 overs before play was called off early due to rain.

Muthusamy, whose forefathers hailed from Tamil Nadu but is a fifth-generation South African himself, admitted it was punishing early lesson. “There is a reason why it is called Test cricket. It is tough, of course, some of the world’s best players are playing in the opposition. Yeah, I learned it from my first day (in Test cricket) that you need to compete every ball, not just in bowling but from batting perspective as well, you just need to hang in there. You need to plug away and thereby try to take control,” said Muthusamy.

Muthusamy reckoned the wicket will deteriorate and it’ll be difficult to bat fourth. “Looks like a good cricket wicket. Seamed a bit for an hour. Was a bit soft and tacky this morning? Gripped a little bit. But I am sure it starts to spin more as the game progresses. Of course, this wicket has been undercover for the past few days but we do know that it is really really dry and dusty. I am sure it will deteriorate. It is going to deteriorate like any other sub-continent wicket.”