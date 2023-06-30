Lyon limps off the field after suffering calf injury

Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right calf injury

The 35-year old had completed 13 overs of his off-spin bowling, taking the wicket of Zak Crawley while maintaining an economy rate of 2.69.

IANS
IANS, London,
  • Jun 30 2023, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 07:23 ist
Australia's Nathan Lyon is helped around the field after sustaining an injury. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia were dealt with a major injury scare on Thursday when premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon limped off the field while fielding during day two of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's.

Lyon, who was playing in his 100th consecutive Test, was running in to take a catch of Ben Duckett off the bowling of Cameron Green in the leg-side after tea, when he pulled up sharply while running towards the ball.

The injury looked so serious that Lyon had to go off the field by taking the support of a member of the Australian team medical staff and shook off in pain while clutching the calf region of his right leg.

A statement from Cricket Australia confirmed Lyon has suffered a right calf injury and would be further assessed after the close of day’s two play.

"A further update, if available, will be shared in the morning," it further said.

The 35-year old had completed 13 overs of his off-spin bowling, taking the wicket of Zak Crawley while maintaining an economy rate of 2.69. The ongoing Lord's Test saw Lyon become the first specialist bowler to bring up a century of consecutive appearances in the longest format of the game.

Lyon, who made his Test debut in July 2011, has also become only the sixth player in the history of cricket to feature in 100 consecutive Tests. Other players in the list are Alastair Cook (159), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Sunil Gavaskar (106) and Brendon McCullum (101).

Coincidentally, Lyon has achieved this rare landmark at Lord's, the same venue where he was dropped in the format for the last time. This was almost a decade ago during Australia's tour of England for the 2013 Ashes series.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Ashes
Nathan Lyon
Australia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

 