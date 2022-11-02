Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at T20 World Cup

The Netherlands claimed their first victory of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage Wednesday when they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to all but eliminate the African team.
The Dutch bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 in 19.2 overs and then, led by Max O'Dowd's 52, achieved their target with 12 balls to spare.
