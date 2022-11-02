Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at T20 WC

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at T20 World Cup

AFP
AFP,
  Nov 02 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 13:02 ist
Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe (C) shakes hands with Zimbabwe player after a win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe at Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022 in Adelaide. Credit: AFP Photo

The Netherlands claimed their first victory of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage Wednesday when they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to all but eliminate the African team.

The Dutch bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 in 19.2 overs and then, led by Max O'Dowd's 52, achieved their target with 12 balls to spare.

