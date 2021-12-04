New Zealand collapse to 38-6 at tea in second Test against India

New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 38 for six at tea in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel took all Indian 10 wickets, with the hosts out for 325.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three Kiwi wickets while the other three went to the spinners. New Zealand still trail by 287 runs in the first innings in Mumbai.

