NZ collapse to 38-6 at tea in second Test against India

New Zealand collapse to 38-6 at tea in second Test against India

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 04 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 15:04 ist
Mohammed Siraj (R) celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 38 for six at tea in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel took all Indian 10 wickets, with the hosts out for 325.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three Kiwi wickets while the other three went to the spinners. New Zealand still trail by 287 runs in the first innings in Mumbai.

 

Cricket
sports
Sports News
India
New Zealand

