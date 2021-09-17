New Zealand took an unilateral approach, they will hear us at ICC: PCB chief Raja

Furious with New Zealand's decision to abandon their ongoing tour of Pakistan citing a security threat, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday threatened to drag the matter to ICC, which, interestingly, is headed by a New Zealander at the moment.

New Zealand cancelled the tour just before the start of the first ODI here, citing a security threat which the host board insisted did not exist.

This was New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years and the series comprised three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

"Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC," Raja tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving from his government. The Black Caps have been here since September 11.

It remains to be seen how much impact PCB's appeal at the ICC evokes as the game's governing body is currently being chaired by a New Zealander in Greg Barclay.