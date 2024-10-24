Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against India in second Test

New Zealand lead the series 1-0.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 04:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 04:40 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketNew ZealandTest match

Follow us on :

Follow Us