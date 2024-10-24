New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against India in second Test

<p>Pune: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series here on Thursday.</p>.<p>New Zealand made one change to their playing eleven bringing in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer in place of injured pacer Matt Henry.</p>.<p>India made three changes to the side which featured in Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav made way for Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill.</p>.<p>New Zealand lead the series 1-0.</p>.<p><strong>Teams</strong>: </p><p><strong>New Zealand</strong>: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.</p>.<p><strong>India</strong>: </p><p>Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah. </p>