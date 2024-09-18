Our batting has quality to take on any spin unit: India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Chennai: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday dismissed concerns surrounding Indian batters' recent struggle against quality spin bowling, saying that the line-up has enough firepower to take on the best in the world.

Speaking to media on the eve of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Gambhir also said that the bowling quartet of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has managed to offset India's obsession with batting.

"Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit," Gambhir asserted after being asked about the line-up's struggles in last month's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, especially in the ODI leg that India lost.