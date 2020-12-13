Pak skipper Azam injures thumb; ruled out of T20 series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam injures thumb; ruled out of Twenty20 series against New Zealand

The World's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said

AFP
AFP, Wellington,
  • Dec 13 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 14:11 ist
Babar Azam will not be able to practise for 12 days and will miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday. Credit: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and is in doubt for the first Test after fracturing a thumb on Sunday.

The World's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"He was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture," Misbah said.

There is also a question mark over vice-captain Shadab Khan who has a groin niggle.

Babar will not be able to practise for 12 days and will miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday.

"During this period the doctors will continue to monitor Babar's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test," Misbah said.

The first Test starts in Mount Maunganui on December 26.

A decision on whether Khan will play in the Twenty20 matches will be made later in the week.

The injury is similar to that which kept him out of their recent series against Zimbabwe.

