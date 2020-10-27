Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all-clear after Covid-19 tests

Pak, Zimbabwe squads get all-clear after Covid-19 tests

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCB's Covid-19 protocols for the bilateral series

AP
AP, Rawalpindi,
  • Oct 27 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 17:42 ist
Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (C) takes part along with team's cricketers Abid Ali (2R) and Shaheen Shah (L) in a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo

All 107 Covid-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and "are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble."

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month. 

