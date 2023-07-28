Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 berth

Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 berth

It is the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PTI
PTI, Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea),
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:23 ist
Papua New Guinea managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday. Credit: iStock Photo

Papua New Guinea has become the latest team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

It is the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Papua New Guinea managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Papua New Guinea posted a mammoth total of 229/6, thanks to some elegant knocks from Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala and Charles Amini, scoring 61, 59 and 53, respectively.

In reply, the Philippines struggled to get the job done. Although they saved themselves from getting bundled out entirely, they fell short by a big margin.

While medium-pacer Kabua Morea grabbed a couple of wickets, the likes of Sese Bau, John Kariko and Hri Hiri were extremely economical.

After five games, Papua New Guinea topped the chart with a clean sheet, whereas a game against Japan is still to go on Saturday, which is a dead rubber.

There are five more berths still up for grabs in the 20-team mega event. While one team would make it from the Americas Qualifier, set to be held in Bermuda, a couple each from Asia and Africa Qualifier, to be held in Nepal and Namibia, respectively, will fill up the remaining four places.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Papua New Guinea
Sports News
ICC World Cup
Philippines
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 