Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain

The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as test captain

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Oct 18 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 08:08 ist

Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as test captain.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership," Cummins said in a statement.

"They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience."

Finch, who will lead Australia at the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, retired from ODI cricket last month after a poor run of form with the bat.

Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Alex Carey were other candidates promoted in the media but David Warner was not considered as the process to revoke his life ban from leadership positions has not yet been completed.

"We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats," Cricket Australia's Ben Oliver said.

"The Board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup."

Cummins said last week he was unlikely to play every ODI because of the number of matches Australia contest in all formats and that someone like Warner could step in when he was absent.

Warner was banned for life from leadership positions for his role in a 2018 ball-tampering scandal but Cricket Australia have set in motion a process that could see it removed. 

Sports News
Cricket
Cricket Australia
Pat Cummins

