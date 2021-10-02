Pink Ball Test: India declare 1st innings at 377/8

Pink Ball Test: India declare first innings at 377/8 against Australia

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for a 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval

PTI
PTI, Gold Coast,
  • Oct 02 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 15:12 ist

India declared their first innings at 377 for eight on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against Australia here on Saturday.

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for a 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval.

Also Read | Magnificent Mandhana falls after maiden Test ton, India 231/3 against Australia

Sharma struck eight boundaries to notch her best Test score, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana grabbed the headline with a magnificent maiden century in the format.

All-rounder Sharma got out shortly after the dinner break.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings 377/8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Ellyse Perry 2/76, Stella Campbell 2/47).

