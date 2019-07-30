Prithvi Shaw suspended for a doping violation

Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month ban from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test, the BCCI said.

The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. He tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Along with Shaw, two other domestic players -- Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan -- have also violated the cricket board's anti-doping code.

"Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," the BCCI said in a statement.

Shaw's period of suspension is eight months, starting from March 16 to November 15, effectively ruling him out of India's home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.