Pujara hits ton on Sussex captaincy debut

Pujara hits ton on captaincy debut to put Sussex in command against Middlesex

Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 20 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 21:21 ist
Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates reaching 50 during play on Day 3 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, July 3, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form and hit a century on captaincy debut for Sussex to put his side in a commanding position against Middlesex here on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, was batting on 143 from 263 balls, studded with 13 fours and one six to help Sussex post 412 for six against Middlesex at lunch on day two at the Lord's.

Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury. The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season.

Also Read | Shastri calls for reduction of bilateral T20Is, says franchise cricket can be encouraged

Pujara shared a 219-run third wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15x4) after Sussex were reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs.

Alsop got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries but Pujara held fort for his team.

Representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav was wicketless and conceded 58 runs from 23 overs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cheteshwar Pujara
Sussex
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 