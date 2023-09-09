Rahul at ease ’keeping and batting'

Even as the rest of the team moved towards the practice facility at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday, KL Rahul stayed put at the main ground, milling about until finally picking up the 'keeping gloves.
Rahul went through a series of drills, including one where a batter played phantom shots while the 'keeper tried to keep his eyes on the ball. Thereafter, he was asked to take diving catches.
The Karnataka batter didn’t look particularly comfortable and was especially slow to get up from the squat. Peculiarly, he looked better with his lateral movement even when diving.
The short session was followed by a quick chat with the physios. He went over to the ‘nets’ later and went through a quick batting session, never did he look out of sorts there.
India chose to practice this evening because the ground will host the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday. India face Pakistan in their opening Super Four contest on Sunday.
Rahul, who is returning from an injury to his right thigh, has been included in the World Cup squad to provide balance as a batting-keeper. But he hasn’t spent much time with the gloves in his hands, owing to the injury.
He has been closely monitored by the management since May when he picked up the injury during the Indian Premier League.
While these signs are good, it’s still too early to tell if Rahul can do justice to the important role. Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, looked every bit ready, but he had no 'keeping drills scheduled for him.