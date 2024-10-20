Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rain delays final day start as India look to avoid defeat by New Zealand

New Zealand's new permanent skipper Tom Latham and fellow opener Devon Conway will resume their innings should the weather clear up later.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 04:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 04:32 IST
BengaluruSports NewsIndian Cricket teamNew ZealandM Chinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us