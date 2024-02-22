Ranji Trophy quarterfinals: Big boys Mumbai, Karnataka, TN, Saurashtra eye semis berth

With Dube unavailable, Mumbai will hope for right-handed opener Bhupen Lalwani, who has struck 493 runs in seven games at 49.3 with one century and five fifties, to continue his run.

Mohit Avasthi has been Mumbai’s key weapon with 31 wickets from six matches including three fifers and as many Player of the Match awards, and he has formed a potent attack with Royston Dias (17) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (23).