IPL 2024: RCB changes name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, unveils new jersey

Bengaluru-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise RCB have changed their name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The announcement was made at the RCB Unbox event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
Besides the name change, the franchise, who are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy, also unveiled their new jersey.
The event began with the RCB women's team receiving a Guard of Honour for their recent triumph in the Women's Premier League final against the Delhi Capitals.
(Published 19 March 2024, 16:14 IST)