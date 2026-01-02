Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Right people to carry on: Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to stay on as coach

Both Stokes and McCullum are contracted until 2027 and have publicly expressed their desire to stay on beyond the current tour.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 16:12 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsEnglandAshesBen StokesBrendon McCullum

Follow us on :

Follow Us