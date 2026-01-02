Menu
Sai Sudharsan fractures rib, could be out for six weeks

The 24-year-old is unlikely to be fit for Tamil Nadu's remaining Ranji Trophy games but a more realistic possibility remains that he will be available for Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 12:11 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 12:11 IST
