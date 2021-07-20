Second ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against India

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against India

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against India on Tuesday.

The hosts, who trail the three-match series 1-0, made one change from Sunday's first game in Colombo with pace bowler Kasun Rajitha coming in for Isuru Udana.

"The wicket looks better than the last game and batting first would be ideal," Shanaka said at the toss.

He said the team, which made 262-9 in the first game, must "consolidate better in the middle overs".

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, remain unchanged from their seven-wicket win as they bid to clinch the series.

The 50 overs series, which will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals, was put back five days from the scheduled July 13 start after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lindon Hannibal (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

