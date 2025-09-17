<p>MullanpurL Opener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> slammed a fine century as India handed Australia a massive 102-run defeat in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1- here on Wednesday. Sent in to bat, left-handed batter Mandhana cracked a 91-ball 117 at the top. Deepti Sharma (40), Richa Ghosh (29), Pratika Rawal (25) and Sneh Rana (24) -- all chipped in with useful contributions as India posted 292 allout.</p><p>In reply, Australia folded for 190 in 40.5 Overs.</p>.Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in ICC ODI ranking for women batters after half-ton vs Australia.<p>Ellyse Perry (44) and Annabel Sutherland (45) got starts but couldn't capitalise.</p><p>Kranti Goud (3/28) and Deepti Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets. For Australia, Darcie Brown (3/42), Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), Megan Schutt (1/46), Annabel Sutherland (1/58) and Tahlia McGrath (1/20) were among wickets.</p>