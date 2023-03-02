South Africa beat West Indies by 87 runs in first Test

After bowling out the hosts for 116 in the morning, West Indies needed 247 to win but were dismissed for just 159

AFP
AFP, Centurion,
  • Mar 02 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 20:17 ist
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Kemar Roach. Credit: AFP Photo

Kagiso Rabada picked up six for 50 to bowl South Africa to an 87-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The only resistance of note came from Jermaine Blackwood who made a gutsy 79 before being ninth man out.

Sports News
Kagiso Rabada
South Africa
West Indies
Cricket
Test cricket

