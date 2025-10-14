Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ajinkya Rahane recommends radical change in appointment of selectors, Cheteshwar Pujara agrees partially

Moving on, both Rahane and Pujara believed that performance in domestic cricket should be given due weightage while selecting the senior Test team.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 16:47 IST
Sports NewsCheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us