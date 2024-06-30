T20 World Cup Final 2004: M S Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s triumph

“Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him.” Hailing Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and the contributions of the other squad members, Tendulkar said, “What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable.” “Jasprit Bumrah’s Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli’s Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered,” he added.