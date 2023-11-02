Sri Lanka players wear black armbands in memory of legendary 'Uncle' Percy during World Cup game against India

India captain Rohit Sharma recalled his meeting with Abeysekera during the recent Asia Cup when he visited the latter's house in Colombo.

“I was lucky to get an opportunity to meet him in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup and he's been such a great fan of cricket. Of course, (of the) Sri Lankan team but he's probably the first ever fan that I met, who was so genuine and the support from his side towards his team, towards the players was fantastic to see,” Rohit said.

Rohit recalled his first-ever trip to Sri Lanka during the 2006 U-19 World Cup but said that he could notice 'Uncle Percy' only during a tour two years later with the Indian senior side.

“When I first went to Sri Lanka in 2006, actually for (the) U19 World Cup, he was there, but I was a little boy, I had no idea about how things work outside (the) cricket field. I was not too much into that,” he said.

“But when I went with the Indian team for the first time in 2008, I saw him for the first time, and I saw how passionate he was.”

“I got lucky as well to meet his family, his son, his grandson...their family is very sweet, I went with (a) few of my team members as well,” Rohit recalled.

“It's a sad loss to the cricketing fraternity because in my eyes, he was the number one supporter of cricket at that point in time. Obviously, there have been so many fans now, but the first-ever fan, cricket fan I saw, was him. It's a sad moment for all of us,” the Indian skipper added.