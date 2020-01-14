Starc takes three wickets as Australia bowl out India for 255 in 1st ODI

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc scalped three batsmen as Australia bundled out India for 255 in 49.1 over after electing to bowl in the opening match of the ODI series, here on Tuesday.

India did not drop any of its three openers -- Rohit Sharma (10) Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47) -- with skipper Virat Kohli (16) deciding to bat at number at four.

When Dhawan and Rahul were at the crease, India were cruising towards a big total but their dismissal in space of 10 balls affected their run-rate. They raised a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been under the scanner for some time, yet again frittered away a good start, scoring 28 off 33 balls.

The Wankhede stadium track offered good bounce to Australia pacers, who were willing to be patient and were rewarded for being disciplined.

India: 255 all out in 49.1 overs. (S Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; M Strac 3/56, P Cummins 2/44, K Richardson 2/43).