SRH opt to bowl versus RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Glenn Phillips are the four overseas players in the SRH lineup

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 02 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 15:53 ist
Credit: PTI Photos

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl first against last edition's finalist Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said: "We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage of the chase. I'll try and do the best for the team."

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said: "This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect our opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey, looking forward to playing in Jaipur.

Speaking about head coach Kumar Sangakkara, Samson said: "We have a good relationship with each other. Discuss things regularly before games."

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Glenn Phillips are the four overseas players in the SRH lineup while RR have Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Trent Boult as four foreigners in their playing XI.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wk), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kuma (c), T. Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

