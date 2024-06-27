T20 World Cup 2024: Michael Vaughan voices displeasure over difficult schedule for Afghanistan, accuses ICC of favouring India

Afghanistan's dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup finally came to an end when they were knocked out by South Africa in the first semifinal of the showpiece event. The Proteas bundled the Afghans for a meagre 56 - the lowest-ever total by a team in a knockout match in T20 World Cups. South Africa quite comfortably chased down the total, scoring 60 for the loss of just one wicket in just 8.5 overs.

Despite not being able to complete their Cinderella story, Afghanistan can take pride from their impressive performance throughout this edition of the T20 World Cup.