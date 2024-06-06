T20 World Cup | Rohit Sharma doing fine but 'huge open cracks' on drop-in pitch leaves ICC red-faced

The Indian team management is unlikely to file any official complaint about the nature of the track but the displeasure is clear about the nature of the virgin track, which according to some who saw, is "semi-dangerous" and "unfit for T20 cricket."

"It is actually a very fresh pitch. There is a fair grass cover but along with it are big cracks. So it will seam but also take off from length. Now when you have a fresh track like this, you first try out a few games like you do beta testing with a new app. Then you release it in the market. It is not a T20 wicket and all four tracks look same," someone closely associated with Indian team said after a first-hand look at the track after the match.