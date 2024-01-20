JOIN US
sports cricket

Tendulkar, Nischal summoned

While Tendulkar threw his hands in the air, questioning the umpire for giving him out caught-behind, Nischal appeared to show his bat to the umpire after he was given lbw.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 15:57 IST

Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar and Karnataka opener D Nischal were summoned by match referee Arindam Sarkar for breach of code, reports DHNS from Mysuru. 

At the end of the second day's play of Group C Ranji Trophy fixture, both the players visited the match referee for expressing their displeasure to umpires after they were given out on Saturday.

