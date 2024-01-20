Tendulkar, Nischal summoned

Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar and Karnataka opener D Nischal were summoned by match referee Arindam Sarkar for breach of code, reports DHNS from Mysuru.
At the end of the second day's play of Group C Ranji Trophy fixture, both the players visited the match referee for expressing their displeasure to umpires after they were given out on Saturday.
While Tendulkar threw his hands in the air, questioning the umpire for giving him out caught-behind, Nischal appeared to show his bat to the umpire after he was given lbw.