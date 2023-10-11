Travelling to India tomorrow for Indo-Pak match: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday to watch his nation's marquee World Cup clash against India on Saturday after it was confirmed that Pakistani media personnel were given the go ahead to submit their passports for procurement of visa to cover the global event.

Around 60 Pakistani journalists have applied for visa and further delay could well mean that they will miss the coverage of marquee match.

"I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan's journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega-event," Ashraf said in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay," he added.