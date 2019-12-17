Uncapped fast bowler Jamieson called into NZ squad

Uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand team for their remaining Test series against Australia after Lockie Ferguson got a strained calf muscle in the first match lost in Perth.

Ferguson bowled 11 overs in the first inning of his Test debut before he limped off with an injury and did not bowl again in the 296-run defeat. He was ruled out of the series on Monday.

Jamieson, 24, will join the squad in Australia on Wednesday with the second test to begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground not until Dec 26.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Kyle who has impressed in the Plunket Shield domestic four-day competition," New Zealand coach- Gary Stead, said in a statement.

"We've also been really impressed by his progress in the winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A.

"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the environment", Stead added.

More than six feet tall Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets at 27.93 in 25 first-class games, might find it difficult to break into the New Zealand pace attack in the match, with Trent Boult expected to be in-form.

Boult missed the second Test against England, which was a draw, and then the match at Perth with a rib muscle injury. But Stead said that after the first test loss to Australia he had been almost fully fit before the game but had not been risked.

Stead is expected to make at least two other selection decisions ahead of the second test, with out- of- form opener Jeet Raval, and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, whose position is also questionable.

The 27-year-old Santner is arguably the best batting option as a spin-bowling, all-rounder in New Zealand but lacks penetration with the ball and is used more in a holding role to tie up one end.

He has just 38 wickets at 43.15 in his 21 tests and has never taken more than three wickets in an inning.

Santner was wicketless at Perth Stadium, while occasional leg spinner Jeet Raval took his first test wicket and Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon had match figures of 6-111 from 36.5 overs.

The second test, New Zealand's first at MCG since 1987, will be followed by the final match of the three-test series at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Jan 3.