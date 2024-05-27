'Unsung heroes': BCCI announces cash rewards for IPL's groundsmen and curators

New Delhi: Describing them as "unsung heroes", BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that groundsmen and curators of all the 10 regular IPL venues will be given Rs 25 lakh each as a token of appreciation for providing "brilliant pitches" during the league.

The IPL concluded in Chennai on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders lifting their third overall trophy with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions," Shah posted on X.