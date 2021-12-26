Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal beat Tamil Nadu by 11 runs to win maiden title

Riding on Shubham Arora's unbeaten century, Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 11 runs (by the VJD Method) in the final to win their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Sunday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted a challenging total of 314 in 49.4 overs, courtesy of a brilliant hundred by experienced Dinesh Kartik (116 off 103). Apart from Kartik, Baba Indrajith (80), Shahrukh Khan (42), and Vijay Shankar (22) also chipped in with useful knocks.

In reply, Himachal were 299 for 4 in 47.3 overs when bad light stopped play and the chasing side were declared winners via the VJD method.

Shubham Arora's fantastic century overshadowed Karthik's century and carried his side past the finish line. Amit Kumar (74) and captain Rishi Dhawan (43) also made important contributions with the bat in the team's win.

