VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour

VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour

There is also a possibility that selectors pick different squads for England and Ireland series

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 18:41 ist
NCA chief VVS Laxman. Credit: DH File photo

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman is likely to coach the Indian team during the two-match series in Ireland next month as it coincides with the Test squad's preparation in England.

Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with the Test squad in England ahead of the series beginning with the one-off Test from July 1.

The four-day practice game against Leicester ahead of the Test will be played from June 24-27 and that coincides with the two T20s in Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

"In all likelihood, Laxman will be with the T20 squad in Ireland as Dravid will be busy in England with the Test team," a BCCI source told PTI.

A similar situation arose last year when then head coach Ravi Shastri was with the Test team in England and Dravid, who was NCA head at that time, travelled with the limited overs squad to Sri Lanka.

Laxman, who succeeded Dravid at NCA, had travelled with the triumphant India Under-19 side to the World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

There is also a possibility that selectors pick different squads for England and Ireland series.

A full-strength team is expected to be picked for the England tour comprising one Test, three T20s and as many ODIs.

A week after the IPL final, India host South Africa for five T20 Internationals beginning June 9. The squad is expected to be picked on May 22 and all-format senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VVS Laxman
Sports News
Cricket
Rahul Dravid
India
Ireland

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

 