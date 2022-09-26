Warned her multiple times: Deepti on controversial Charlie Dean run out

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday revealed that Charlie Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected a controversial run out of the England batter in the third and final ODI.

The dismissal reignited an intense debate over the 'spirit of the game'.

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines)," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival here.

Reduced to 118 for nine in their pursuit of 170 in the third ODI, England's chase was led by their No 9 batter Dean who revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies.

With 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with the veteran Indian off-spinner deciding to clip the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to their 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep. It was also Jhulan Goswami's swansong game.

The run-out is currently listed in the 'Unfair Play' section of the laws but is set to be moved to the 'Run Out' section at the start of next month when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect.

Deepti further pointed out that they had informed the umpires before running out Dean.

“Umpires ko bola tha hum logon ne, but still woh wahin par thi. Hum log kuchh nahin kar sakte the. (We did inform the umpires, but she continued to do it. There was nothing we could do)," the 25-year-old added.

The 39-year-old Jhulan, who has a record 355 wickets across formats, retired from international cricket in the final ODI as India secured their first-ever 3-0 sweep on English soil to give the legendary Indian pacer a fitting farewell.

Having made her debut in 2002, Jhulan ended up playing 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

"Har team ko jeetna hota hai, aur last match mein hum chahte the ki hum jitke unko (Jhulan) acha farewell de, toh uske hisaab se, as a team, jo effort daal sakte the woh humne diya. (Every team wants to win and we as a team gave our best effort to win it for Jhulan Goswami," she said.

Jhulan and Deepti, who also plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, landed in the city to a rousing welcome at the airport by several women's cricketers.